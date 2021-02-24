Do not point lasers at aircrafts!

Advertisement

File photo: Pointing lasers at planes could be dangerous and fatal
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are reporting several incidents regarding lasers being pointed at various aircraft.

The Laredo Police Department would like to remind the community that pointing lasers at an aircraft is not only a state offense but also a federal one.

If someone is caught pointing lasers at an aircraft that could face jail time.

Police are asking residents to refrain from pointing lasers at planes or other aircrafts, as it may disorient the pilots leading to potentially hazardous situations.

