Do not point lasers at aircrafts!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are reporting several incidents regarding lasers being pointed at various aircraft.

The Laredo Police Department would like to remind the community that pointing lasers at an aircraft is not only a state offense but also a federal one.

If someone is caught pointing lasers at an aircraft that could face jail time.

Police are asking residents to refrain from pointing lasers at planes or other aircrafts, as it may disorient the pilots leading to potentially hazardous situations.

