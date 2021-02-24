DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic violation leads to a chase in south Laredo.
According to DPS spokesperson, Sgt. Erick Estrada a trooper attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation outside a restaurant in south Laredo.
When the driver refused, the individual lead the trooper on a chase.
It ended when the driver almost crashed into a home on the corner of Jarvis & Guatemozin.
The driver and two alleged undocumented people were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.
