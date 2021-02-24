Advertisement

DPS car chase results in multiple arrests

The driver and two alleged undocumented people were turned over to Border Patrol for processing
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic violation leads to a chase in south Laredo.

According to DPS spokesperson, Sgt. Erick Estrada a trooper attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation outside a restaurant in south Laredo.

When the driver refused, the individual lead the trooper on a chase.

It ended when the driver almost crashed into a home on the corner of Jarvis & Guatemozin.

The driver and two alleged undocumented people were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

