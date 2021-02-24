Extracting extra dose of vaccine from Moderna vials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino held a vaccine clinic at his office and while preparing the COVID doses, used a method recommended by the manufacturing company Moderna that would potentially allow an extra dose to come out of each vial.

”Then turn it around so nothing spills out. Usually when you pull it out like that there’s a little squirt.”

That’s how Dr. Trevino was able to get 11 doses out of the vial which up to now has only allowed for 10 doses, or shots.

But with the vaccine in high demand and short supply, it’s critical that every drop in the vial is used.

So how did he do it?

He says it’s all in the syringe and needle that’s used while clearing out the air or bubbles within the vial itself.

Dr. Trevino says by doing that, one full dose at point 5 milliliters can be extracted by the provider, meaning instead of each vial providing 10 shots for 10 people, it would be able to provide 11.

Now that Moderna has provided this updated guidance for vaccine providers, whether or not providers use that advice to actually do it is entirely up to them.

But it is conceivable that if they do, an extra 500 people could be vaccinated with the 5,000 vaccine shipment the city has been receiving each week.

