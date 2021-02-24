Advertisement

Gateway Community Health Center to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Gateway Community Health Center is one of 25 community health centers across the country that was chosen to be a part of this program
COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR(KFYR)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -More coronavirus vaccines are expected to be on the way to our area.

Congressman Henry Cuellar will announce a new federal pilot program that will deliver COVID-19 vaccines directly to the Gateway Community Health Center from the federal government.

This week, Gateway Clinics in Webb, Zapata, and Jim Hogg County will receive the first shipments of 1,200 vaccines as part of this pilot program.

Gateway Community Health Center is one of 25 community health centers across the country that was chosen to be a part of this pilot program.

Representative Cuellar will announce the details during a virtual press conference.

