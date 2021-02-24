Governor Abbott to deliver address on winter storm
The governor is expected to discuss the massive power outages Texas experienced last week, along with the statewide recovery efforts
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address Wednesday evening on the response to the winter storm.
Abbott is set to deliver a televised statewide address Wednesday evening as Texas continues its recovery after a winter storm crippled the state.
Roughly one-point millions of Texans were without power and many were under a water boil advisory.
Texas was unable to borrow electricity from other states because its power grid is not connected to systems from other states.
