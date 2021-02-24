Advertisement

Governor Abbott to deliver address on winter storm

The governor is expected to discuss the massive power outages Texas experienced last week, along with the statewide recovery efforts
File photo: Governor Abbott to address state
File photo: Governor Abbott to address state(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address Wednesday evening on the response to the winter storm.

Roughly one-point millions of Texans were without power and many were under a water boil advisory.

Texas was unable to borrow electricity from other states because its power grid is not connected to systems from other states.

