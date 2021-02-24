Governor Abbott to deliver address on winter storm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address Wednesday evening on the response to the winter storm.

The governor is expected to discuss the massive power outages Texas experienced last week, along with the statewide recovery efforts.

Roughly one-point millions of Texans were without power and many were under a water boil advisory.

Texas was unable to borrow electricity from other states because its power grid is not connected to systems from other states.

