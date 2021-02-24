IRS extends filing deadline for winter storm victims

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The IRS is extending tax filing deadlines in Texas by two months because of the recent devastating winter storms.

Both individuals and businesses based in Texas now have until June 15th to file their returns and pay what they owe.

The extension applies to a variety of tax filing and payment deadlines originally falling between February 11th and April 15th.

The IRS says residents of other states hurt by the same storms who live in a FEMA-declared disaster area will also be given the same filing and payment relief.

Millions of people lost power from the storms.

And nearly a third of Texans still had water disruptions Monday evening.

