Klondike debuts cone chair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When everyone screams for ice cream it’s usually to eat it -- not sit in it.

But with this new chair, Klondike says you can do both.

The makers of ice cream novelties call this their “Klondike cone zone.”

They say the hanging chair is the perfect place to enjoy their new line of klondike cones.

Those products are now available nationwide.

If you want to win a free chair, Klondike says you can enter a sweepstake using their official Twitter account.

It runs through March 8th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.