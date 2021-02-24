Advertisement

Representative introduces bill requiring ERCOT members to live in Texas

This Thursday, the Texas Energy Resource Committee will meet to discuss the statewide blackout.
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredoan and state representative is telling ERCOT members they should live in Texas.

Richard Raymond has introduced a bill requiring ERCOT members to live in the lone star state.

Filed under HB 20-34, the bill says in part “during a crisis it is vital to be on the ground serving the constituents they represent.”

He went on to say, to be clear it is not right that several of the directors were not subject to the ensuing ramifications.

Five of it’s board members don’t live in Texas.

One of the members is another Laredo representative, Tracy King.

The meeting is set to start at nine in the morning and will be broadcasted through the state committees page.

