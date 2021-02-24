Advertisement

Rollerblading cops!

Cops on rollerblades are being deployed to fight crime
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Catch me if you can!

In Pakistan, cops on rollerblades are being deployed to fight crime.

Police in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, go through rigorous training for their urban crimefighting mission.

The decision to put officers on in-line skates was aimed at curbing theft and harassment on the city’s streets.

The chief of the unit says officers on rollerblades can more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million.

