Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park

A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park, and one of the first responders who joined the search also has died. Officer Jason Lagore was with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for 15 years.(Source: ODNR)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and WXIX staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 16-year-old girl and a veteran Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer both died in a double tragedy at a state park late Tuesday, WXIX reported.

The teen drowned after falling through the ice in the lake at Rocky Fork State Park. Her body was trapped under ice for hours and she was unresponsive when divers found and pulled her from the water about 11 p.m., officials said.

Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency after joining the search.

Officials announced his in-the-line-of-duty death Wednesday morning.

Lagore was with the department for 15 years. He is survived by wife, Michelle, two young sons and K-9 partner Sarge.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz.

“Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

