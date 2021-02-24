Advertisement

City to open vaccine registration on Wednesday

The city will open vaccine registration appointments on Wednesday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
COVID-19 vaccine appointments(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received a shipment of 5,000 first dose vaccines.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 3-1-1.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 3-1-1.

Appointments will be taking place on Friday, February 26th and Sunday, February 28th.

