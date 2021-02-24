City to open vaccine registration on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received a shipment of 5,000 first dose vaccines.

The city will continue with its vaccine distribution plan and open vaccine registration appointments on Wednesday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 3-1-1.

Appointments will be taking place on Friday, February 26th and Sunday, February 28th.

