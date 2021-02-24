Walking on sunshine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

On Wednesday we will start our day nice and breezy in the 60s but we will quickly warm up to a high 0f 86 degrees.

This is the warmest we’ve been in quite a while and after last week’s cold front, it’s very appreciated.

We are expecting a slight chance of rain to move in on Thursday. We are looking at a high of 80 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s, and on Friday, temperatures won’t get beyond 68 degrees.

No worries, we’ll be back in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead into next week, we’ll start in the low 80s and we could see a slight chance of rain.

As we closeout the month of February, we get ready to spring forward into March.

