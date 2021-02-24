Webb County announces FEMA assistance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County has received approval to receive public and individual assistance from FEMA.

The county has not been federally declared a disaster area since it has not reached a threshold of $973,682.56 in damages to be considered one.

Residents are encouraged to document any damages to reach the countywide threshold. Anyone who has suffered damages because of recent events is strongly encouraged to sign up.

City, County, School Districts, Private Schools, Religious Institutions, Non-profits, and Co-Op’s can submit their claims through the FEMA public entity portal here and use the event code DR-4586-TX.

Private residents and businesses are also encouraged to apply for individual assistance here.

Those entering claims will need to provide proof of repairs in receipts and other documentation. It is important to save pictures, receipts, quotes, and invoices for services.

For additional information, you can contact Marah Mendez at (956)-523-4620 or (956) -285-6581.

You can also email at mendezm@webbcountytx.gov.

