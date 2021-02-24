Advertisement

Webb County announces FEMA assistance

Webb County has received approval to receive public and individual assistance from FEMA
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County has received approval to receive public and individual assistance from FEMA.

The county has not been federally declared a disaster area since it has not reached a threshold of $973,682.56 in damages to be considered one.

Residents are encouraged to document any damages to reach the countywide threshold. Anyone who has suffered damages because of recent events is strongly encouraged to sign up.

City, County, School Districts, Private Schools, Religious Institutions, Non-profits, and Co-Op’s can submit their claims through the FEMA public entity portal here and use the event code DR-4586-TX.

Private residents and businesses are also encouraged to apply for individual assistance here.

Those entering claims will need to provide proof of repairs in receipts and other documentation. It is important to save pictures, receipts, quotes, and invoices for services.

For additional information, you can contact Marah Mendez at (956)-523-4620 or (956) -285-6581.

You can also email at mendezm@webbcountytx.gov.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Police investigating death at Clark and Loop 20
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested
Train and semi-truck collision
Train and semi-truck collide in central Texas
President Biden to visit Texas on Friday

Latest News

Winter storm damages
Councilmember and nonprofits to help residents affected by winter storm
A group of migrants walk across Internation Bridge Two into Mexico from the United States. The...
Biden administration begins to admit migrants at the border
File photo
Webb County Tax Office DMV system down
File photo: Pointing lasers at planes could be dangerous and fatal
Do not point lasers at aircrafts!