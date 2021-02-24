Advertisement

WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair

The job fair was initially scheduled to take place Friday of last week, but had to be postponed due to weather-related issues
WorkForce Solutions to hold job fair
WorkForce Solutions to hold job fair(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Job seekers looking for new employment opportunities are inviting to a job fair event and best of all you don’t even need to leave your home!

WorkForce Solutions of South Texas will be hosting a virtual hiring event today from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Some of the agencies taking part in the event are, AT&T, Dr. Ikes, Border Patrol, the City of Laredo, and U.S. Customs and border protection to name a few.

Those looking to take part in the event are asked to register beforehand.

For more information on the event you can head on over to bit.ly/working2021 or call 956-795-6500.

