Zapata County confirms two additional deaths

Death toll at 31
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Another two residents in Zapata have lost their battle to the coronavirus, putting their death toll at 31.

According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, the 30th death was a man in his 70s and the 31st was a woman in her 90s; both of which passed away last week.

So far, Zapata has 1,523 total positive cases, 1,489 have recovered and 117 remain pending.

