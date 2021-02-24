Zapata County confirms two additional deaths

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Another two residents in Zapata have lost their battle to the coronavirus, putting their death toll at 31.

According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, the 30th death was a man in his 70s and the 31st was a woman in her 90s; both of which passed away last week.

So far, Zapata has 1,523 total positive cases, 1,489 have recovered and 117 remain pending.

