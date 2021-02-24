Zapata County confirms two additional deaths
Death toll at 31
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Another two residents in Zapata have lost their battle to the coronavirus, putting their death toll at 31.
According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, the 30th death was a man in his 70s and the 31st was a woman in her 90s; both of which passed away last week.
So far, Zapata has 1,523 total positive cases, 1,489 have recovered and 117 remain pending.
