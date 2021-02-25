Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
UPDATE: DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Update: City’s online vaccine portal at capacity
Authorities investigating homicide
Police investigating second homicide of the year

Latest News

Migrants in Nuevo Laredo
Migrants in Nuevo Laredo
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions
Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas...
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin