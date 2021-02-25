Agents apprehend 10 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants are apprehended by agents and DPS Troopers.

The Laredo Sector Marine Unit, along with the DPS Air unit arrested 10 individuals who were allegedly attempting to cross into the U.S. in south Laredo.

Agents were also able to turn back an additional 16 people who were trying to make their way across the river as well.

Since the start of the fiscal year, the Marine Unit has apprehended over 450 undocumented immigrants attempting to cross the river and has turned back over 1,000 more.

