Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of marijuana

The incident happened earlier this week when agents spotted several individuals carrying bundles across the river
The incident happened earlier this week when agents spotted several individuals carrying...
The incident happened earlier this week when agents spotted several individuals carrying bundles across the river.(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana is off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol.

Agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity near the river in northwest Laredo.

When agents arrived, they spotted several individuals carrying bundles of drugs across the river.

Agents were able to seize four bundles that weighed over 380 pounds and had an estimated street value of $304,240.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
UPDATE: DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Update: City’s online vaccine portal at capacity
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year

Latest News

File photo: COVID-19 Vaccine
Health authority comments on extracting 11th dose
Undocumented immigrants cross Rio Grande
Agents apprehend 10 undocumented immigrants
Migrants in Nuevo Laredo
Migrants in Nuevo Laredo
santo nino lockdown
santo nino lockdown