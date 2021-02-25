Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana is off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol.

Agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity near the river in northwest Laredo.

When agents arrived, they spotted several individuals carrying bundles of drugs across the river.

Agents were able to seize four bundles that weighed over 380 pounds and had an estimated street value of $304,240.

