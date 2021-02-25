Alexander High School kicking off Homecoming

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 put a hold on traditional school events like proms and homecomings,but this week one of those is making a comeback.

It’s what many high schoolers look forward to... the dances, the rallies, and that moment to be crowned king or queen.

Alexander High School is kicking off their homecoming for the Bulldogs on Thursday night, which is usually in the fall.

However, it is not a conventional homecoming where all the students can participate.

Due to COVID safety measures, this homecoming will only allow one senior: both a boy and girl from either club or team to participate.

Students participating had to be appointed by a coach or voted on by members of their club or team.

The members who put this event together say they thought it was only fair to do it this way for diversity for all the students.

The whole student body was able to participate on voting for homecoming court online and they will be crowned Thursday evening.

Alexander is not the only school having a homecoming, all other UISD high schools will also have one of their own.

The dress code for this homecoming is Sunday’s best, they want everyone to feel comfortable and have a good time.

All students and staff must be wearing a mask at all times.

The school will be live streaming the homecoming ceremony online here.

The ceremony will start at 7:15 pm

