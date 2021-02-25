CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is set to appear in court on charges of conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant and making false statements.

Laredo resident, 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker is set to appear in court for an incident that happened on Jan 2 of this year.

According to court documents Walker allegedly used her official position to assist a foreign national into the country.

According to the charges, Walker improperly used another officer’s computer login information to help the Mexican woman enter the U.S.

The woman allegedly had no legal status to reside or work in the U.S. However, according to the complaint, Walker intended her to work as a housekeeper.

If convicted Walker faces up to 20 years in prison.

