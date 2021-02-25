CBP taking 300 unaccompanied children per day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal official says hundreds of unaccompanied children are showing up at the southern border.

The official is with the Department of Homeland Security.

They report, in recent weeks, Customs and Border Protection has taken in more than 300 unaccompanied children on average per day.

On Wednesday alone a CBP official reports about 360 minors were arrested.

The majority occurred in the Rio Grande Valley.

A public health order can be used to quickly move migrants out of the country.

But the Biden administration has said it will not subject unaccompanied children to that order.

Instead, the children are referred to shelters where case managers try to locate a relative living in the u-s.

