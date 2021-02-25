Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
UPDATE: DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Update: City’s online vaccine portal at capacity
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Game on, again: GameStop surges and no one truly knows why
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 50M vaccine shots; GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus aid
File photo: COVID-19 Vaccine
Health authority comments on extracting 11th dose