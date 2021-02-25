City establishes winter storm utilities fund

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Help is on the way for residents who sustained damages during last week’s cold front.

Laredo City Council approved $500,000 from the Utilities COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to citizens.

Residents will be able to apply for financial relief if they had to make repairs for plumbing and burst pipes, but they must provide a copy of a receipt.

The city will also assist by providing credit to residential accounts for leaks and water usage for the week of Feb. 15.

Those interested in applying for the program can call the city at 956-721-2000 or click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.