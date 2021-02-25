Advertisement

Fire officials investigating blaze at Marcella Acenue

Firefighters arrived and found a structure in the courtyard area that was in flames
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a fire in central Laredo that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 4900 block of Marcella at around 5:44 p.m. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a structure in the courtyard area that was in flames.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire without injury or damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

