Fire officials investigating blaze at Marcella Acenue
Firefighters arrived and found a structure in the courtyard area that was in flames
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a fire in central Laredo that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called out to the 4900 block of Marcella at around 5:44 p.m. for a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a structure in the courtyard area that was in flames.
Officials were able to extinguish the fire without injury or damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.