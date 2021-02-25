Health authority comments on extracting 11th dose

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We recently reported on the potential of extracting an 11th dose as opposed to ten from each coronavirus vaccine vial.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino used a specific method, approved by Moderna, while preparing covid-19 vaccines at his weekend vaccination clinic.

This method has the potential of vaccinating an extra 500 people with each 5,000 vaccine shipment received by the city.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, KGNS reached out to the city to see if they would consider adopting this technique; at which point, Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain replied, “An 11th dose is not guaranteed and what we do want to guarantee to our community is their dose, so as of now, we do know that we are guaranteeing ten doses per vial, and we will continue to work towards that.”

A few hours later, another meeting took place with the city-wide COVID-19 providers, and among the items discussed was the process used by Dr. Trevino when extracting that 11th dose.

Shortly after, Trevino announced in a statement that new protocols were now being created to get that extra shot.

His statement says, “In an effort to provide additional guidance to our local COVID-19 providers on extracting additional doses from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials, a protocol was created and will be distributed by the health department. This is in line with updated guidance received from both manufacturers that additional doses may be extracted.”

Trevino also said that the protocol would include having a separate list of patients that would be brought in for the 11th dose for each vial used.

