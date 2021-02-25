House fire reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A house fire is reported in south Laredo.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Ganges Court for a structure fire where firefighters were able to extinguish the flame.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire was accidental.

Most of the damage was to the home’s attic and the fire also managed to cause damage to a neighbor’s house.

