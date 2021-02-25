Landowners continue to fight against border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new presidential administration, U.S. attorneys took action on February 1st to block government contractors from accessing private property for planning, designing, and construction purposes of the border wall.

But the legal proceedings continue in more than a dozen cases in our area.

So what does the future look like for these landowners?

Some of them first learned they may lose their land to a border wall nearly a year ago.

From a 91-year-old veteran, to a college, they are just a few of the 35 lawsuits the United States government filed to bring former president Donald Trump’s vision to life.

”Let them put me in jail because I don’t have many more years to go.”

Ernesto Uribe, a 91-year-old veteran, jokingly said “let them take me to jail” in September as he was, and is still, fighting the federal government in court.

A portion of his land in San Ygnacio is at risk of being seized for the construction of the long proposed border wall.

Uribe’s case is one of 35 the federal government initiated against Webb County and Zapata County landowners.

Melissa Cigarroa’s case is another.

Cigarroa owns a ranch in Zapata. The first case filed against her was dismissed, but the government refiled a condemnation lawsuit in December after the presidential election.

”We aren’t treated the same way as say the northern border is being treated. We will not accept being treated like second class citizens.”

The government’s first step in these cases is to issue a right of entry, but landowners have the option to refuse.

“The people who refused to sign the right of entry created a momentum that got a lot of opposition going and slowed the process of (Customs and Border Protection) to take the land,” said Cigarroa.

When a landowner refuses right of entry, the federal government then files a condemnation lawsuit.

That’s the process Uribe, Cigarroa, local business owners, the City of Laredo and even a local orphanage have had to go through.

Another case was filed against Laredo College in May of last year during the pandemic.

”(The government) sought to come onto the property for the purpose of surveying it and taking some soil samples, and that was all being done to condemn the land in order to build the border wall,” said Rusty Meurer. “The process dragged on to the point of the presidential election, and here we are today.”

The Laredo College Board of Trustees voted from the start to do what they can to delay and eventually block the government from seizing nearly 203 acres of land.

LC’s president Ricardo Solis says they oppose the wall for four reasons. It would be:

- detrimental to the environmental area, especially wildlife

- detrimental to the preservation and legacy of the historical campus that dates back to the 1800′s

- detrimental to the tourist attraction of the area

- and detrimental to educational opportunities for students

Government contractors never began the surveying process, but according to court documents, the government estimated “just compensation” for the land to be $100 and the cost of any damages.

”Not only the image it creates, but it’s one that is not necessary, and there are so many different avenues that the government can take. Therefore, we were not going to allow the federal government to come in, not even to take measures and surveys.”

Both Cigarroa and Laredo College expect their lawsuits to be dismissed.

As of now, 22 cases have been dismissed and 13 are active.

Cigarroa has a court hearing on April 22 and Laredo College will have one on March 25.

If the cases are dismissed, there is a possibility that the government could bring forth another lawsuit to install security features like camera surveillance and lighting.

In this case, the president of LC’s Board of Trustees says the board would vote on whether to fight in court yet again. She says her vote would be to allow it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.