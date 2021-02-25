Advertisement

LIFE announces Rancher of the Year

Due to the pandemic, Jerome Jordan was honored on Wednesday with a small ceremony.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who has given back to the community and helps the younger generation was honored for his contributions.

Jerome Jordan was named this year’s LIFE Rancher of the Year.

Due to the pandemic, Jordan was honored on Wednesday with a small ceremony.

This year, the LIFE fair will be broadcast online with the rodeo cancelled entirely.

However, you will be able to catch the animal display on a specially created Youtube channel.

LIFE says they will announce more details on that on their social media pages.

