Local health authority explains extracting extra dose from vaccine vial

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday night, KGNS reported on the potential of extracting an 11th dose as opposed to ten from each COVID-19 vaccine vial.

This after Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino used a specific method and syringes and needles when preparing COVID-19 vaccines during his weekend vaccination clinic.

So with the potential of vaccinating an extra 500 people with each 5,000 shipment received by the city, we asked city health officials during Wednesday’s media briefing if they would consider adopting this technique.

“An 11th dose is not guaranteed, and what we do want to guarantee to our community is their dose, so as of now, we do know that we are guaranteeing ten doses per vial, and we will continue to work towards that,” said Richard Chamberlain.

However, a few hours later KGNS received word that a meeting was held with city-wide COVID-19 providers, and among the items discussed was the process used by Dr. Trevino when extracting that 11th dose.

Shortly after, Trevino announced in a statement that new protocols were now being created to get that extra shot.

His statement reads:

“In an effort to provide additional guidance to our local COVID-19 providers on extracting additional doses from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials, a protocol was created and will be distributed by the Health Department. This is in line with updated guidance received from both manufacturers that additional doses may be extracted.”

Trevino goes on to say that the protocol would also include having a separate list of patients that would be brought in for the 11th dose for each vial used.

