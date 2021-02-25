Nuevo Laredo sees migrants waiting for asylum

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Across the border, thousands of migrants in border cities are waiting for asylum--- including in Nuevo Laredo.

According to officials, 11,000 migrants are on standby.

These asylum seekers, coming from all over the world, have ended up in Tamaulipas.

This week, the Biden administration started admitting tens of thousands of asylum seekers into the United States. Previously, they were forced to wait in Mexico due to a Trump-era immigration program.

