Police investigating second homicide of the year

Investigators have identified the victim as 25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are confirming the city’s second homicide investigation of the year.

His body was discovered in the 4500 block of Clark near the Department of Public Safety.

“We’re barely a little over 24 hours from the discovery of Mr. Allen and at this point we have various investigators from the criminal investigation division who are assisting us in this case and the investigation is moving forward.”

The Webb County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to try and find a cause of death.

Anybody with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Laredo Police Department.

