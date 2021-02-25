Advertisement

Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area

Authorities were called out to a home at the 2700 block of Napoleon Street and South Louisiana.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A south Laredo school is placed on lockdown after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT respond to a disturbance in the area.

Details are light at the moment; however, officers are armed and it is believed they are searching a residence in the area.

Law enforcement officers were scene questioning several neighbors who live in the area.

Santo Nino Elementary School officials were informed of the situation and have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

