Sheriff’s department awarded grant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is awarded a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation that will help invest in new equipment to protect citizens.

Two Sig Sauer 9mm MPX-K rifles were obtained through a law enforcement grant and will help the sheriff’s office efforts to equip its officers with an important array of needed duty gear.

Each rifle is equipped with a 4.5 barrel chambered in 9mm and three extra 30 round magazines.

The total amount for this equipment was $3,251.42.

