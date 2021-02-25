Advertisement

Sheriff’s department awarded grant

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is awarded a grant from the NRA Foundation that will help invest in new equipment to protect citizens
NRA Foundation grant
NRA Foundation grant(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is awarded a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation that will help invest in new equipment to protect citizens.

Two Sig Sauer 9mm MPX-K rifles were obtained through a law enforcement grant and will help the sheriff’s office efforts to equip its officers with an important array of needed duty gear.

Each rifle is equipped with a 4.5 barrel chambered in 9mm and three extra 30 round magazines.

The total amount for this equipment was $3,251.42.

