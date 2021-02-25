Two Laredo teams prepare for swimming and diving state championship

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have two Laredo swim teams looking to compete among the best in the state this weekend, the United Longhorns and Alexander Bulldogs getting in their last strokes and dives before the UIL swimming and diving state meet championship.

KGNS caught up with the Longhorns at their last practice before diving into their state championships and they tell me their ready.

“I’m just really looking forward to competing, I mean we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season or not,” said Rodrigo Pandal Ledezema.

The swimming and diving state championships isn’t anything new for Ledezema. He says the pandemic has changed a lot of things but it hasn’t changed his love for swimming, which he didn’t enjoy at first.

Meanwhile, teammate Alijah Rodriguez is looking to break records.

“But i’m hoping to breaking the record and to break the 100 breast, so let’s see if I can break that.”

Rodriguez isn’t the only one in the city looking to break UISD records.

Edith Martinez and Jorge Mendiola from Alexander High School are looking to do the same.

“I’m going to try to break the UISD record and I don’t know ‚we will see if not i’m not worried because I still have next year,” said Mendiola.

“My goal: better times, break my UISD record and break it and set better goals for next year,” said Edith Martinez.

They say they feel happy to be among the ones competing against the best in Texas.

All four athletes can agree on the pandemic making their season a bit more difficult.

Another thing they can agree on is their love for the sport and their teammates.

”But I’m mostly just excited ,a little sad, my four-year run is over but I’m excited for what comes next.”

Moving forward to a bittersweet moment, for both the team and coaches.

United Longhorns Coach Duarte says she has been coaching her seniors for four years and they will be missed.

She is proud of the athletes they are and the people they have become.

The meet will be held at the Bill Walker Pool and the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

It starts on Friday the 26th and runs up until Tuesday, March 2nd.

Each athlete can bring 3 guests.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.