Two local bars open their doors after temporary shutdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two bars can now open their doors after a month long shutdown.

The businesses closed their doors due to COVID-19 violations set by the City of Laredo and state of Texas.

Late January, the City of Laredo issued temporary restraining orders to several businesses including Blue Moon and La Patrona Disco Bar.

A month later, an agreement was reached between the city and the bar owners.

According to assistant city attorney Valeria Reyes, they will not revoke their certificate of occupancy at this time but there are a number of requirements these businesses must follow.

One is to allow Laredo police and code enforcement into their establishments for purposes on inspection.

”Some of the things they’ll be checking is of course social distancing, ensuring that occupancy limits are met, and ensuring that facial coverings are required,” said Reyes. “That they’re complying with everything set forth by the governor’s office.”

Additionally, the city is asking that the owners hire a minimum of two security guard or off-duty law enforcement officers to ensure compliance and that they start maintaining contact tracing logs.

”Everyone that enters these businesses will have to sign-in, provide identification. The city will be meeting with these businesses to have a COVID-19 training. Just so that we ensure that they’re in compliance with our orders.”

The owner for Blue Moon and La Patrona will also pay a $3,000 fine to the city by the next schedule court hearing.

According to Reyes, this is on top of the fines the bars were issued for violations.

If they are found disobeying the rules the city attorney’s office will send them a notice to immediately shutdown.

As for the two other bars issued temporary restraining orders, which include Social Bar and Grill and Vibe, they will remain closed until their hearings in March.

