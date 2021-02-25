Two people injured in early morning accident on Saunders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating an early morning accident that sent a young man and a woman to the hospital.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Thursday morning at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Saunders and Barcelona.

Upon arrival, officials saw a black-colored vehicle that crashed into a light pole.

Two patients, an 18-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man were found injured at the scene.

They were treated and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

