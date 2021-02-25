Two people injured in early morning accident on Saunders
A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating an early morning accident that sent a young man and a woman to the hospital.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Thursday morning at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Saunders and Barcelona.
Upon arrival, officials saw a black-colored vehicle that crashed into a light pole.
Two patients, an 18-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man were found injured at the scene.
They were treated and transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.