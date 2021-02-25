Advertisement

UISD to hold STAAR review for parents

The school district will host a STAAR 101 meeting to give parents resources to help their children better prepare for the test
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District wants to educate parents and students on the STAAR Test.

On Thursday afternoon, UISD will host a STAAR 101 meeting where parents will be presented with resources to help interpret test results and help their children better prepare for the test.

That meeting will take place via zoom at 3:30 p.m. and there will even be door prizes for those who take part.

For more information on that, you can call UISD at 956-473-6259.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
UPDATE: DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Update: City’s online vaccine portal at capacity
Authorities investigating homicide
Police investigating second homicide of the year

Latest News

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Nuevo Laredo sees migrants waiting for asylum
Migrant tent facility
CBP taking 300 unaccompanied children per day
UISD
UISD will not have to make up days
NRA Foundation grant
Sheriff’s department awarded grant