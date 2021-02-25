UISD to hold STAAR review for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District wants to educate parents and students on the STAAR Test.

On Thursday afternoon, UISD will host a STAAR 101 meeting where parents will be presented with resources to help interpret test results and help their children better prepare for the test.

That meeting will take place via zoom at 3:30 p.m. and there will even be door prizes for those who take part.

For more information on that, you can call UISD at 956-473-6259.

