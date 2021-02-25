UISD will not have to make up days

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District will not have to make up the days they lost during last week’s arctic blast.

UISD applied for a waiver for the time that they canceled classes which took place from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19.

The Texas Education approved the waiver which means the school district will not need to make up the days.

UISD says Feb. 15 was set to be an asynchronous day; however, officials will meet to set a replacement asynchronous day.

