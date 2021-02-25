Advertisement

We got sunshine on a cloudy day

Another beautiful morning
Cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain
Cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another warm day in the Gateway City, but we are going to see a slight chance of rain.

On Thursday we will start out in the low to mid-60s and we’ll warm up to a high of about 83 degrees.

These chances of rain will be short-lived, we are looking to stay overcast on Friday, but temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll only get warmer from there.

We are going to see a high of about 81 on Saturday and then 85 on Sunday.

By next week, we could see those chances of rain return with highs in the mid-70s.

On Tuesday expect a high of 71 degrees and 77 on Wednesday.

