Agents arrest child sex offender
According to Border Patrol, Juan Jose Garcia-Ortiz had prior convictions of solicitation of a minor
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents arrest a man convicted of sex crimes against children.
Border Patrol agents arrested 26-year-old Juan Jose Garcia-Ortiz near Encinal Texas.
The arrest happened on Thursday morning when agents spotted several people walking through a remote ranch area southwest of Encinal.
Record checks revealed, Garcia-Ortiz had been arrested by Williamson County Texas Sheriff’s Office and was convicted of online solicitation of a minor.
During the time of the arrest, Garcia-Ortiz was attempting to travel to Austin.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.