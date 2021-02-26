Agents arrest child sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents arrest a man convicted of sex crimes against children.

Border Patrol agents arrested 26-year-old Juan Jose Garcia-Ortiz near Encinal Texas.

The arrest happened on Thursday morning when agents spotted several people walking through a remote ranch area southwest of Encinal.

Record checks revealed, Garcia-Ortiz had been arrested by Williamson County Texas Sheriff’s Office and was convicted of online solicitation of a minor.

During the time of the arrest, Garcia-Ortiz was attempting to travel to Austin.

