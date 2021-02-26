Advertisement

Agents recover stolen vehicle during vehicle short pursuit

Both of the drivers fled into the brush
Agents recover Tundra that was left at a ranch area
Agents recover Tundra that was left at a ranch area(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A vehicle chase between authorities and two separate vehicles leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 25 when agents at the Cotulla Station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound near the 70-mile marker on I-35.

The truck appeared to be traveling with a gray Toyota Tundra at the time. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield and exited the highway, traveling north on I-35 while the Tundra traveled south on I-35.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit of the Silverado until the river drove off Mile marker 81 and the driver fled into the brush.

Meanwhile, agents located the Tundra near mile marker 50 where the driver drove off the highway and attempted to drive through a ranch fence but became stuck.

The driver also fled before agents could apprehend him.

Records revealed that the Silverado had been reported as stolen from Tomball, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Update: A driver is facing charges from early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested

Latest News

Beto O' Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’ Rourke visits Laredo
Border Patrol saves woman from hypothermia
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue woman from the Rio Grande River
Vehicle sustains heavy damage after ice falls
Large piece of ice causes damage to car owner’s vehicle
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive