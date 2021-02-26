Agents recover stolen vehicle during vehicle short pursuit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A vehicle chase between authorities and two separate vehicles leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 25 when agents at the Cotulla Station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound near the 70-mile marker on I-35.

The truck appeared to be traveling with a gray Toyota Tundra at the time. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield and exited the highway, traveling north on I-35 while the Tundra traveled south on I-35.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit of the Silverado until the river drove off Mile marker 81 and the driver fled into the brush.

Meanwhile, agents located the Tundra near mile marker 50 where the driver drove off the highway and attempted to drive through a ranch fence but became stuck.

The driver also fled before agents could apprehend him.

Records revealed that the Silverado had been reported as stolen from Tomball, Texas.

