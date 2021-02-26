Advertisement

Beto O’ Rourke visits Laredo

O' Rourke was spotted at the Taco Palenque restaurant located on Saunders Street
By Justin Reyes
Feb. 26, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Former U.S. Representative Beto O’ Rourke made his way to the Gateway City.

O’ Rourke was seen at the Taco Palenque restaurant located on Saunders Street where he met with a resident who lost his job during the pandemic and then lost his home.

While grabbing coffee and breakfast, Beto took a picture with Tricia Cortez of the Rio Grande International Study Center as well as other city officials.

Beto O’ Rourke was just one of the many Democratic candidates who ran for president during the 2020 election.

