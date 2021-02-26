Advertisement

Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue woman from the Rio Grande River

Woman was showing signs of hypothermia
Border Patrol saves woman from hypothermia
Border Patrol saves woman from hypothermia(BP)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol saved a woman after hearing cries for help from the riverbank.

During the early hours of February 20th, agents responded to reports of several individuals crossing the Rio Grande River near the Father Charles M. McNaboe Park.

There, agents discovered the 61-year-old woman lying unresponsive on the ground.

Border Patrol EMTs helped transport the woman, a Salvadoran national, to the nearest hospital.

She was treated and remained hospitalized for four days prior to being medically released.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Update: A driver is facing charges from early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested

Latest News

Beto O' Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’ Rourke visits Laredo
Vehicle sustains heavy damage after ice falls
Large piece of ice causes damage to car owner’s vehicle
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready...
Kanye West spent $12 million dollars on his campaign