Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue woman from the Rio Grande River

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol saved a woman after hearing cries for help from the riverbank.

During the early hours of February 20th, agents responded to reports of several individuals crossing the Rio Grande River near the Father Charles M. McNaboe Park.

There, agents discovered the 61-year-old woman lying unresponsive on the ground.

Border Patrol EMTs helped transport the woman, a Salvadoran national, to the nearest hospital.

She was treated and remained hospitalized for four days prior to being medically released.

