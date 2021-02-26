Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Update: A driver is facing charges from early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested

Latest News

Three children of Crystal Jackson, known as "The Real Mrs. Poindexter" on her OnlyFans account,...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother's internet modeling
Beto O' Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’ Rourke visits Laredo
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy vows to stay on the job despite the Postal Service's problems...
Biden makes 3 nominations to postal service board; DeJoy says he's staying
Border Patrol saves woman from hypothermia
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue woman from the Rio Grande River
In recent weeks, as the administration of Joe Biden looks to re-engage with Iran, Tehran has...
Explosion strikes Israeli-owned ship in Mideast amid tension