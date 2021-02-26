Chacon Creek Restoration Project updates local trails

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve been needing that extra boost to get outside, here it is: the Chacon Creek hike and bike trail is a hidden gem in south Laredo.

You can hike and bike, you can fish and barbecue, but once the Chacon Creek Restoration Project is finally complete, there will be benches, more green spaces and park areas.

Not only that, but the risk of flooding will be reduced.

As the environmental services director for the City of Laredo, John Porter has seen the Chacon Creek Restoration Project go from promising to unclear.

It all began around 2003 when the city began working with the U.S. Army Corps of engineers to bring the creek to life.

”It was moving along up until 2012,” said John Porter. “And that’s when we got into a hiccup because the legislation that authorized it, which was the WRDA (Water Resources Development Act) Bill, it talked about Chacon Creek south of Falcon Dam. Of course, we’re north of Falcon Dam.”

That put a halt to the project.

The goal is to address the flood risk, to restore the ecosystem, and to add recreational amenities.

Parts of the creek, specifically near the hike and bike trail located off south Meadow Avenue, are at risk of flooding.

Porter says the creek flooded in 2012.

After the flood risk is managed, 73 residents will be permanently evacuated.

”After those people are moved out and relocated, then the homes will be removed and then by taking structures out of the floodplain, they will protect more structures that are in the floodplain.”

Porter says the government will pay fair market value and relocation reimbursements to the residents.

In order to receive federal funding, a feasibility study needed to be submitted.

That’s an assessment of how practical a proposed project is.

It wasn’t until 2018 that the study was submitted and reviewed. Finally after 17 years, the Chacon Creek Restoration Project was awarded nearly $52 million in 2020.

”I’ve yet to speak to somebody that doesn’t want to participate because people do realize their homes are in the floodway.”

This long-awaited project is a result of what the city calls a “history of neglect and illegal dumping.”

Right now, the timeline is uncertain because the feasibility study from 2018 needs to be updated.

After that, the project will move into the design and construction phases.

The federal government is covering 80% of the cost of the project, with the exception of the recreational component.

For that, the federal government will cover 50%.

