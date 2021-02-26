City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive
The city has set up 14 sites where those who scheduled an appointment will receive the vaccine
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is moving forward with administering the coronavirus vaccines to the public.
The vaccines will be administered on Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28 to those who scheduled an appointment earlier this week.
The city says appointments are non-transferrable; only those who registered for an appointment will be able to receive the vaccine.
Consent forms will be available via e-mail upon making an appointment to help expedite the process.
Officials say the vaccine will not be administered if a person is under quarantine, isolation or is experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of the staff.
Out of 5,000 vaccines, 3,090 will be allotted for online appointments, of which 618 will be separated for those who require telephone registration.
The 14 areas of dispensing will be as followed:
UISD
Lyndon B. Johnson High School - 9th Grade Campus
United High School
Washington Middle School
United Middle School - 6th Grade Campus
United South High School - 9th Grade Campus
Lamar Bruni-Vergara Middle School
LISD
Zachry Elementary School
Daiches Elementary School
Milton Elementary School
Lamar Middle School
Farias Elementary School
Leyendecker Elementary School
TAMIU
Laredo College
