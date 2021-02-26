City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is moving forward with administering the coronavirus vaccines to the public.

The vaccines will be administered on Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28 to those who scheduled an appointment earlier this week.

The city says appointments are non-transferrable; only those who registered for an appointment will be able to receive the vaccine.

Consent forms will be available via e-mail upon making an appointment to help expedite the process.

Officials say the vaccine will not be administered if a person is under quarantine, isolation or is experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of the staff.

Out of 5,000 vaccines, 3,090 will be allotted for online appointments, of which 618 will be separated for those who require telephone registration.

The 14 areas of dispensing will be as followed:

UISD

Lyndon B. Johnson High School - 9th Grade Campus

United High School

Washington Middle School

United Middle School - 6th Grade Campus

United South High School - 9th Grade Campus

Lamar Bruni-Vergara Middle School

LISD

Zachry Elementary School

Daiches Elementary School

Milton Elementary School

Lamar Middle School

Farias Elementary School

Leyendecker Elementary School

TAMIU

Laredo College

