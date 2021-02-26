Advertisement

City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive

The city has set up 14 sites where those who scheduled an appointment will receive the vaccine
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is moving forward with administering the coronavirus vaccines to the public.

The vaccines will be administered on Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28 to those who scheduled an appointment earlier this week.

The city says appointments are non-transferrable; only those who registered for an appointment will be able to receive the vaccine.

Consent forms will be available via e-mail upon making an appointment to help expedite the process.

Officials say the vaccine will not be administered if a person is under quarantine, isolation or is experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of the staff.

Out of 5,000 vaccines, 3,090 will be allotted for online appointments, of which 618 will be separated for those who require telephone registration.

The 14 areas of dispensing will be as followed:

UISD

Lyndon B. Johnson High School - 9th Grade Campus

United High School

Washington Middle School

United Middle School - 6th Grade Campus

United South High School - 9th Grade Campus

Lamar Bruni-Vergara Middle School

LISD

Zachry Elementary School

Daiches Elementary School

Milton Elementary School

Lamar Middle School

Farias Elementary School

Leyendecker Elementary School

TAMIU

Laredo College

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Two people injured in early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested

Latest News

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready...
Kanye West spent $12 million dollars on his campaign
File photo: El Metro's El Lift services
Maintenance project to cause El Metro facility to go dark
LC nursing students help with vaccination efforts
LC South Campus takes part in vaccination efforts
File photo: UISD
UISD to provide counselors with Chick-Fil-A