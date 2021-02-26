Advertisement

Councilmember fundraises for District 8 water line repairs

In District 8, residents now have an option to fix broken water pipes and address costs of repairs.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The effects from last week’s cold front are still being felt.

The good news is that help is on the way for residents who sustained water damages.

The Plumb Fix Initiative is an effort between two nonprofits, Habitat for Humanity and the Rio Grande International Study Center as well as District 8 Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa to help low-income homeowners following last week’s storm.

Geronimo Velasquez, a longtime resident says the cold front completely destroyed all the water pipes at his home.

He is just one of many in the district who are most at risk when disasters strike.

“Every time there’s a tragedy or there’s a disaster, it hits the most vulnerable the hardest and they are the least able to repair their homes and many of them will just stay in their homes, even if it’s in deplorable conditions because they have no place else to go,” said Carol Sherwood.

The initiative is challenging the community to a one-week fundraising blitz.

Those wanting to donate can go to the Go Fund Me here.

