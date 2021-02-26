Former city council member to serve two years probation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former member of the Laredo city council found guilty of federal crimes will serve two years probation.

Federal District Judge Sim Lake made the ruling on Thursday.

Seventy-five year old Johnny Amaya had pled guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing case back in 2018.

An FBI investigation the year before had led to the raids of several city and county offices, as well as those of Danenbaum Engineering.

Also arrested was former Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales.

According to documents, he had been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in Beaumont back in in September.

