Home catches fire on Ganges Court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a house fire that happened in south Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 3100 block of Ganges CT for a structure fire.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire, but the home sustained major damage to the attic area.

Some of the flames also managed to cause damage to the neighbor’s house.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

