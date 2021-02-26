Advertisement

It’s Friday, we’re in love!

The weather is so breezy
Living it up on Friday
Living it up on Friday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and we are in love with these amazing temperatures, especially after last week’s cold front.

On Friday, we’ll start off a little hazy in the 60s and we won’t get much warmer than that. By the afternoon we could see highs in the upper 60s, but overall we’ll remain nice and cool with cloudy skies.

Things will warm up on Saturday, we are looking at a high of 65 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.

Those chances of rain are going to make a comeback on Sunday and Monday, with a 40 percent chance.

Now things will cool down on Monday morning, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s, which is a big change from the 80s.

As for the rest of the week, we will climb back up that thermometer with highs of 67 on Tuesday and 69 on Wedesday.

Keep in mind, Monday is the first day of March which means we are just a couple of weeks away from spring and the hour change.

